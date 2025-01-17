Viswanathan Anand finds his Gen Z drip with Gukesh’s help in Fwd by Myntra ad

Fwd by Myntra's new ad features India's chess legends, Gukesh Dommaraju and Viswanathan Anand, in a lighthearted and funny way. The ad shows how Anand is trying to learn Gen Z lingos from Gukesh.

The ad begins with Gukesh getting a tattoo on his arm at a tattoo studio. Anand sits nearby, casually asking him how it feels to be a world champion. Gukesh jokes about how everyone keeps asking him about touching the World Chess Championship trophy. He even offers Anand a chance to touch it, saying, “You can touch the trophy if you want.”

Anand, however, fires back with a witty response: “Touch? Mere paas paanch hain! (I have five of those). Do you want to touch four more?” This playful banter sets the tone for the rest of the ad.

The conversation then shifts to Anand seeking Gukesh’s help connecting with Gen Z and learning their terms. Gukesh hesitates initially, telling Anand that learning this is tough, especially at "his age."

Realising his words might sound rude, Gukesh quickly corrects himself, saying, “… at your stature, I meant.” He explains that knowing pop culture is key.

To prove he’s not out of touch, Anand stands up and strikes a Michael Jackson pose, proudly declaring, “I know Michael Jackson.” Amused but unconvinced, Gukesh suggests Anand shop for “Gen Z” clothes on Fwd by Myntra.

He jokes that even if Anand can’t master the lingo, at least his stylish outfits, or “drip,” might help him connect with the younger generation. He then suggests Anand to shop from Fwd by Myntra.

Produced by advertising agency Braindad, the ad mixes humour with a message about bridging generational gaps and staying trendy, all while showcasing Fwd by Myntra as the go-to platform for modern fashion.

Wrote and directed this film for Fwd by Myntra featuring the world champions- @DGukesh and @vishy64theking . Produced by us at @braindaddotco but mostly by Devarsh! pic.twitter.com/QJevgLmTFJ — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) January 16, 2025

Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion in December 2024 by defeating Ding Liren in the World Championship match held in Singapore. He is a member of the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy, which was co-founded by Viswanathan Anand. This is his second brand endorsement, following RBL Bank.