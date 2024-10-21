Viva ACP onboards Anil Kapoor as its first brand ambassador

Viva, a manufacturer and supplier of aluminium composite panels (ACP), announces the appointment of the Superstar Anil Kapoor as its first brand ambassador. This partnership represents a major milestone for the ACP industry, positioning Viva as the first brand to collaborate with a national and international celebrity of Kapoor's calibre. The actor’s iconic persona and versatile career reflect the same spirit of innovation and dynamic energy that has defined Viva ACP’s journey in revolutionising architectural design.

With over two decades of expertise, Viva ACP continues to set the benchmark for high-quality, stylish, and durable cladding solutions. From redefining facades to offering contemporary solutions for interiors, Viva’s products are known for their cutting-edge technology, including industry-first innovations like 4 color coating.

Commenting on this milestone collaboration, Prakash Jain, CMD at Viva ACP, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Anil Kapoor to the Viva family. His unparalleled success, both in India and internationally, mirrors our commitment to excellence and our vision to take Indian innovation to the global stage. Together, we aim to inspire new perspectives in cladding design and underscore the limitless potential of aluminium composite panels. This collaboration will elevate Viva’s reach, empowering architects and designers to create extraordinary spaces.”

Anil Kapoor, known for his enduring charm and adaptability, is an apt reflection of Viva’s core values—versatility, reliability, and innovation. As the face of Viva ACP, Kapoor will champion the brand’s mission to make cladding solutions more accessible and stylish, while also promoting sustainability and advanced technology in the building sector.

Speaking about his new role as the brand ambassador for Viva ACP, Anil Kapoor, Actor, shared, “Partnering with Viva ACP is a unique opportunity for me to associate with a brand that exemplifies innovation and durability. I’m impressed with their forward-thinking approach towards cladding and their ability to redefine spaces with cutting-edge designs. Viva ACP’s products represent a perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that’s making a significant impact in both the national and international markets.”

This collaboration aims to highlight the design possibilities of ACP, underscoring its potential for modern architecture, interior design, and sustainable construction practices. With Anil Kapoor’s global appeal, Viva ACP is set to inspire a new wave of awareness and interest in cladding, reaffirming its position as a leader in the industry.