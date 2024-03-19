vivo asks users to 'Be the Pro' with its latest V30 series

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign film tells a story of turning ordinary moments into memorable experiences.
vivo, a global smartphone brand, introduced its latest campaign, 'Be the Pro', for the all-new vivo V30 Series.
Crafted by VML India, the 'Be the Pro' campaign film revolves around the concept that every moment, no matter how ordinary, can be transformed into something beautiful. vivo V30 Pro with ZEISS Professional Portrait Camera empower users to capture these moments.
The film tells the touching story of an elderly man knitting a sweater for his wife to make up for forgetting their wedding anniversary. The protagonist, captures these moments with the vivo V30 Pro using ZEISS Style Portrait, turning it into memorable experiences.
Commenting on the campaign, Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, vivo India, stated, "The idea is based on an interesting insight - who says everyday moments of life can’t be memorable. You can find delight in the daily, and surprises in the routine when you see it like a Pro. vivo is committed to placing consumer orientation at the core. With our latest launch, we aim to empower users to elevate their everyday moments into Pro moments. Our collaboration with ZEISS reflects this commitment, allowing users to effortlessly capture portraits like a professional. The campaign film perfectly encapsulates our brand ethos of creating technology that brings joy to our consumers."
Sundeep Sehgal, senior VP and ECD at VML, Delhi, added, "When you see magic in everyday life, find joy in every moment, and feel warmth in the ordinary, you make every day delightful, and you become a Pro. Our latest film celebrates the idea of ‘Be the Pro’ with an emotional story, showcasing how everyday moments become delightful and memorable."
According to the release, this 360-degree campaign goes live across digital, outdoor, retail, TV and IPL.