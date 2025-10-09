vivo brings back the #JoyOfHomecoming, celebrating the spirit of Diwali preparations

Diwali is a celebration of light, love, and togetherness - a time when homes come alive with warmth and anticipation. vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, continues its tradition of celebrating the #JoyOfHomecoming with its new Diwali campaign film, created in collaboration with FCB India. This year’s film shines a light on the spirit of festive preparations - those intimate, everyday rituals that transform anticipation into joy and houses into homes. By celebrating these in-between moments, the campaign reminds us that Diwali’s true magic lies not only in the festival itself, but in the bonds and memories woven along the way.

Advertisment

From dusting cupboards and stringing lights to tracing rangolis and preparing sweets, the campaign cherishes these timeless traditions where laughter flows, anticipation builds, and families prepare to welcome loved ones home. It highlights how Diwali is defined not just by celebration, but by the warmth of readiness and the joy of reunion.

The campaign film captures this sentiment through the story of a father preparing his home for Diwali alone, until a forgotten childhood letter rekindles a promise his daughter once made to help him hang the festive lights. Guided by memory and love, she returns home to fulfill that promise, and together they complete the decorations—reflecting the true #JoyOfHomecoming in the glow of togetherness.

Speaking about the campaign, Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, vivo India, said: “Every year vivo celebrates the spirit of homecoming through our Diwali campaigns, because we believe the festival is as much about the journey of preparation as it is about the day itself. Aligned with our philosophy of ‘Live the Joy’, this campaign is a tribute to the simple, shared moments that make the season unforgettable. At vivo, we remain committed to enabling people to connect, capture, and celebrate life’s most meaningful memories with their loved ones.”

Mayuresh, CCO, FCB NEO shared, “In today’s fast-paced world, coming home for Diwali feels almost like a formality. We wanted to remind people that the real magic isn’t in the lights, but in the small chores that quietly bring families together. After all, it’s within those simple moments that bonds are strengthened. Which is why we chose to tell a story where vivo reminds us that the real magic of Diwali isn’t just in the celebration, but in the making of it, the little chores, the laughter, and the shared effort that brings families closer.”