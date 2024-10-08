vivo celebrates a decade in India with a Diwali ad focused on family reunions

Vivo, the global smartphone brand, has launched a heartfelt Diwali campaign titled The Spirit of Homecoming, created in collaboration with FCB India. For the past 10 years, vivo has been bringing families together, empowering people across India to connect with their loved ones during moments that matter the most. This campaign beautifully captures the essence of Diwali - coming home to be with loved ones, reflecting vivo’s decade-long commitment to fostering meaningful connections.

Advertisment

This year, as vivo marks its 10th anniversary, the brand celebrates not just its journey, but also the feeling of homecoming and the joy that accompanies it, especially during the festive season of Diwali.

Through evocative storytelling, the campaign unfolds the universal tale of children who, though scattered across the country in pursuit of their dreams, feel an irresistible pull to return home during Diwali. It captures the delicate, unspoken bond between parents, who silently long for their children’s presence yet refrain from asking, and the children, who understand that their homecoming is the true heart of the celebration. With each reunion, the film subtly reminds us that Diwali's brilliance lies not in the glitter of lights or the grandeur of festivities, but in the warmth of loved ones gathered under one roof—the essence of home. The narrative gently tugs at the emotions, underscoring that the real light of Diwali is ignited not by diyas, but by the people who make a house a home.

Speaking about the campaign, Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, vivo India, said, “As we celebrate 10 years of vivo in India, this Diwali campaign is a tribute to the unbreakable connections that define us. In a world pulling us in different directions, true joy lies in moments shared with those who matter most. At vivo, our goal has always been to bridge distances and empower consumers to capture life’s meaningful moments. With our innovative camera technology, we enable families to preserve and revisit the joy of togetherness, wherever life takes them.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer, FCB India highlighting the thought behind the campaign said, “Every festive season, every parent across India, has just one question for their children - ‘When are you coming home?’ Sometimes, it takes the form of words, asked matter of factly, in a phone conversation. And sometimes, it takes the form of pictures - missing fairy lights, that you would help put over the doorway, a missing rangoli, that you would help decorate the verandah with, or a missing smile, that you, and only you, could bring to your parent’s face. This Diwali, vivo celebrates ten years of taking the pictures that bring millions to where they belong during the festive season - to the ones they love.”

The campaign will be promoted across digital, including YouTube and Meta.