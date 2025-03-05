vivo India launches ‘KanyaGyaan’ to support women in STEM careers

vivo India has launched ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’, a nationwide initiative aimed at supporting young women from underserved communities in pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers. The programme provides scholarships, mentorship, skill development, and industry exposure.

Currently, 150 women are part of the initiative, with over 60% coming from families earning less than Rs. 1 lakh annually and 15% raised by single parents. The initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in STEM by supporting first-generation graduates and increasing diversity in the workforce.

Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, vivo India, said, “Empowering young women in STEM isn’t just an initiative—it’s a necessity for real progress. Through the ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ initiative, we’re breaking barriers by providing education, mentorship, and opportunities that help them shape their own futures. Our Women’s Day campaign film captures this spirit with the metaphor of ‘carrying their own chairs’—a symbol of determination and self-empowerment. With this, we hope to inspire a larger movement toward empowerment and action in STEM.”

As part of its ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ initiative, vivo India has launched a digital campaign highlighting the need for a diverse workforce in STEM. The campaign emphasises that excluding women from STEM careers limits the country’s scientific potential.

The campaign showcases the challenges and aspirations of young women in STEM, reinforcing the need for equal opportunities and support. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of increasing women’s participation in science and technology fields.

Crafted by FCB India, the campaign film portrays the journeys of young women hailing from various parts of India undertaking long journeys to their dream colleges and careers, using the metaphor of carrying their own chairs as a symbol of determination. It champions the stories of hardworking bright minds of the country, giving people a glimpse into the challenges they overcame and what they aspire to achieve as they pursue a career in STEM. Set to graduate with placements in some of the most prestigious companies in the country, these women serve as an inspiration to all those who follow.

Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB India, “When you give a woman the support she needs, there’s absolutely nothing that can stop her from getting what she deserves. ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ is a testament to just that. A world where women are empowered in STEM is a world where everyone wins. It’s not just about opportunity—it’s about unlocking untapped potential, driving innovation, and solving global challenges. This campaign shows us that when we lift women up, we create a brighter, better future for all.”