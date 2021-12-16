vivo India’s ad tells parents to #SwitchOff and listen to their kids

Added Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, “Children are very quick to pick up on the signals we send out. And a child’s mind is a very fertile place. This film, conceptualised by Rajat, Vishal, Stuti and Kushal, explores what may be going through a child’s mind as he sees his parents obsessing with their phone. What inferences his little mind might draw. And how it’s imperative for adults to find it within themselves, to stop.”