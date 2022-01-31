Vivo India’s latest campaign takes selfies to hoardings

The campaign ran for 30 days across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune.
The latest outdoor campaign for Vivo V23 brings together both offline and online. Social media influencers and diners are urged to share their selfies and stories on Instagram and the most trending posts are further streamed live on street DOOH.
The posts are shared, with the live location and the brand’s hashtag, tagging Tagtalk, which has collaborated with pubs, cafes and corporate parks across the country. The participants were also given discount vouchers by Vivo.
“The convergence of offline-online using social media and DOOH has built a great use case on how Out of Home can amplify and drive a digital campaign by creating a seamless omnichannel experience,” Gautam Bhirani, managing director, Eyetalk Media Ventures.
The data-driven Digital Out of Home campaign targeted peak time on Thursday-Sunday across TagTalk’s F&B Network and Monday to Friday on Biztalk’s Corporate Network to reach out to urban millennials.
"The campaign objective was to not only reach out to urban millennials across key touch points but also to drive curiosity, engagement and dialogue with zero spillover. The campaign was effectively delivered using our content optimizer with which Vivo India was able to broadcast the campaign with 50 per cent SOV and only during peak traffic days and hours,” Bhirani added.
Apple has also taken user-generated content (UGC) onto hoardings with its 'Shot on iPhone' campaign. It displayed pictures taken on the customer's iPhone on huge hoardings.
