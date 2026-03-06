vivo launches V70 campaign with Siddharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Vivo India has launched a digital campaign for its V70 and V70 Elite smartphones, featuring brand ambassadors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

The film is built around moments from the actors’ personal lives, including scenes inspired by a proposal and pre-wedding celebrations. The narrative focuses on how smartphone cameras are used to capture important milestones and everyday memories.

The campaign highlights imaging features on the V70 series. These include a 50MP Night Telephoto camera designed for portrait photography in low-light environments and 4K video recording aimed at capturing events and personal moments with higher detail.

The communication places the devices within a broader positioning around smartphone photography and video capture for personal milestones and celebrations.

The film will be distributed across digital platforms and social media channels.