vivo tries to put back 'we' in weddings with a heart-warming film for vivo V27 Series

Karun Arora, head of marketing communications at vivo India, said, “At vivo, consumer orientation is the centre point of all our work and we’ve always believed in offering products that add value to our consumers lives. A practice that encourages us to proactively study their needs, lifestyle and most importantly culture. Speaking of culture, Indian weddings are a great source of inspiration for us. Wedding photos capture a moment that’s gone forever, and we at vivo want to be a part of that journey that even if consumer look at a picture for a second and think of it all his life and for the same we are delighted to launch a phone that is designed specifically to bring the best out of our beloved wedding moments with India’s 1st Wedding Style Portrait Feature. Our beautiful film endorses its use to perfection giving us the confidence that our young audience will love putting their wedding moments in the spotlight with their V27 Series smartphone.”