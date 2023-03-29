vivo tries to put back 'we' in weddings with a heart-warming film for vivo V27 Series

The campaign conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India features actors Karan Wahi and Anya Singh.
vivo, the global smartphone giant, has launched a heart-warming film for its latest innovation, the vivo V27 Series, India’s first phone that captures stunning photos with its industry-first Wedding Style Portrait Feature.
Boasting of stunning looks, a 120Hz 3D Curved Display and an Ultra Slim Design, the new V27 Series is the perfect phone for anyone who wants to make memories of their special day even more spectacular. The campaign which follows an earlier film featuring Virat Kohli, has been created around the idea of ‘The Spotlight Phone’ and stars Karan Wahi in a playfully touching film.
Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the film revolves around Karan Wahi helping his bride-to-be, Anya Singh, celebrate the wedding ceremonies and sharing each of these moments with her brother who is unable to attend the wedding. Although the brother is sad to miss his sister's wedding, he is still a part of every moment via the stunning portrait photos taken using the vivo V27 phone, experiencing all the festivities first-hand.
Karun Arora, head of marketing communications at vivo India, said, “At vivo, consumer orientation is the centre point of all our work and we’ve always believed in offering products that add value to our consumers lives. A practice that encourages us to proactively study their needs, lifestyle and most importantly culture. Speaking of culture, Indian weddings are a great source of inspiration for us. Wedding photos capture a moment that’s gone forever, and we at vivo want to be a part of that journey that even if consumer look at a picture for a second and think of it all his life and for the same we are delighted to launch a phone that is designed specifically to bring the best out of our beloved wedding moments with India’s 1st Wedding Style Portrait Feature. Our beautiful film endorses its use to perfection giving us the confidence that our young audience will love putting their wedding moments in the spotlight with their V27 Series smartphone.”
Talking about the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Our latest campaign for the vivo V27 Series is an ode to the big fat Indian wedding. It is a wholesome, sweet and emotional take on how all the precious moments of an Indian wedding are incomplete without your loved ones, especially a close sibling. The sleek look of the phone along with the smart wedding styles add to the charm of the film, presenting the phone as a must-have for the wedding season. As a story, we believe a lot of people will be able to connect with it instantly.”
