vivo’s new campaign focuses on family bonding at dinner-time

vivo India has released the seventh edition of its #SwitchOff campaign, shifting its focus this year to family interactions at the dining table. The campaign is built on findings from the Switch Off Study 2025, which points to dinner-time as the most consistent moment for daily family engagement.

According to the study, 72% of children spend the most time with their parents during dinner and 91% say conversations improve when phones are set aside. A majority of respondents also reported increased comfort and stronger bonding during phone-free meals.

The campaign’s new digital film, The Loudest Dining Tables Are the Happiest, contrasts phone-distracted dinners with scenes of more engaged interactions, using sound and atmosphere to underline the impact of uninterrupted conversations.

Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, vivo India, said: “Every family remembers a time when dinner was the happiest pause in the day, a moment where conversations flowed without interruption and everyone felt heard. Today, those moments disappear quietly, not because we don’t care, but because our attention is constantly pulled away. The Switch Off campaign was created to remind people that meaningful relationships deserve undivided attention. This year, we urge families to reclaim the simple but powerful ritual of cherishing a meal together. Connection doesn’t need an occasion, it only needs presence.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer (CCO), FCB Neo, said: “We’ve all seen it happen, a table full of people, each lost in their own screen. That small everyday moment is what inspired us. Switch Off is our attempt to reclaim that space for families, to bring that joy back into the room. By moving the message to the dining table, vivo isn’t just asking people to set their phones aside; it’s giving families a chance to rediscover the laughter, the stories, and the beautiful conversations they’ve been missing. vivo’s commitment to nurturing real connections is what makes this campaign more than communication; it becomes a movement that reminds us the loudest dining tables are the happiest.”

The campaign will run across digital platforms with an emphasis on encouraging families to reduce device usage during shared meals.