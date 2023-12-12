vivo's #SwitchOff campaign encourages families to unplug for a day and connect offline for stronger relationships

The campaign film, conceptualised by FCB India, unfolds within a family of three preparing for an upcoming vacation.
In an era dominated by smartphones, the essence of meaningful relationships, especially between parents and children, often takes a backseat. Building on this concern, vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, introduces the fifth edition of the #SwitchOff campaign.
Supported by a compelling video conceptualised by FCB India, the campaign draws insights from the 5th edition of vivo - Cyber Media Research's (CMR) study "Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2023." The study reveals that 77% of parents acknowledge their children complaining about excessive parental smartphone use.
The campaign film, conceptualised by FCB India, unfolds within a family of three preparing for an upcoming vacation. The little girl's excitement is overshadowed by her father's constant phone attention, leaving her feeling overlooked. A pivotal moment arises when the girl expresses her favourite part of any vacation is the undivided attention she receives from her dad during a flight. This realization prompts her parents to address the issue, leading to a heart-warming scene where the father, to lift her spirits, pretends they are on a flight and switches off his phone, bringing joy to the little girl.
To propel the #SwitchOff initiative, vivo pledges to observe December 20, 2023, as the 'Switch Off' day. Encouraging Indian consumers to join, vivo urges individuals to power down their smartphones on this day during 8 pm to 9 pm, fostering quality time with their families. In a bid to sensitize people towards meaningful technology use, vivo collaborates with renowned Health and Science Writer Catherine Price. The author of 'How to Break Up with your Phone' and founder of 'Screen/life Balance' will advise vivo in crafting solutions to foster a healthier relationship with smartphones.
On this occasion, Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, vivo India, said, “While smartphones serve as invaluable tools in our lives, advocating responsible usage is crucial. With the fifth edition of this campaign, we encourage our audience to choose their #SwitchOff time, expressing love and fostering strong connections with family. Let's collectively pledge to #SwitchOff for our families on 20th December and truly #LiveTheJoy found in moments spent together.
Talking about the campaign, Abhinav Kaushik, president of FCB India said, “Technology is an undeniable part of our daily lives, but the way it has pervaded into our lives, we are becoming subjects of a culture where technology, especially the smartphone, has started to become an inhibitor in our relationships with our loved ones. Shifting from the role of an enabler, if the smartphone turns into a device that isolates people around us, it leads to a serious compromise in human relationships. vivo has taken up the challenge to initiate change with this campaign, encouraging people to 'Switch Off.' This is a first-of-its-kind effort that boldly recognizes the problem creating a divide between kids and their parents, especially when parents are too immersed in their smartphones at all times. Once again, it acknowledges the issue and genuinely urges people to 'switch off' to 'switch on' their relationships with their loved ones—especially the children who often mimic their parents' behavior. The father-daughter story and the heart-tugging emotion with a poignant take on smartphones form the very essence of this beautiful campaign.”
The recently launched vivo-study sheds light on significant challenges in parent-child relationships due to excessive smartphone use. Notably, 90% of parents express occasional irritation when interrupted by their children engrossed in smartphone activities. Another 90% admit to spending less quality time with their children, potentially straining familial bonds. Alarmingly, 91% of children admit feeling lonelier due to their parents’ smartphone usage. Despite spending nearly two hours daily with their children, 75% of parents admit to simultaneous phone engagement, raising concerns about the quality of these interactions. Meanwhile highlighting the intent to address this issue, the report highlights that 93% of parents and children share feelings of guilt about the quality of their relationships. Additionally, an encouraging 96% of parents and 93% of children express a strong mutual desire to deepen family connections.