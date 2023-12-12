vivo's #SwitchOff campaign encourages families to unplug for a day and connect offline for stronger relationships

Talking about the campaign, Abhinav Kaushik, president of FCB India said, “Technology is an undeniable part of our daily lives, but the way it has pervaded into our lives, we are becoming subjects of a culture where technology, especially the smartphone, has started to become an inhibitor in our relationships with our loved ones. Shifting from the role of an enabler, if the smartphone turns into a device that isolates people around us, it leads to a serious compromise in human relationships. vivo has taken up the challenge to initiate change with this campaign, encouraging people to 'Switch Off.' This is a first-of-its-kind effort that boldly recognizes the problem creating a divide between kids and their parents, especially when parents are too immersed in their smartphones at all times. Once again, it acknowledges the issue and genuinely urges people to 'switch off' to 'switch on' their relationships with their loved ones—especially the children who often mimic their parents' behavior. The father-daughter story and the heart-tugging emotion with a poignant take on smartphones form the very essence of this beautiful campaign.”