VLCC launches its summer campaign; encouraging people to shine in the sun with confidence

Ujjwal Anand, managing partner, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, "We wanted to move away from the typical portrayal of women in the category, which often focuses solely on the beauty quotient of sunscreen protection. Instead, we aimed for authenticity and wanted to emphasize the core benefit of sunscreen in an inspiring way. From the beginning, it was clear to us that we wanted to use real-life women who inspire their whole generation. Our goal was to change the narrative and focus on protection and efficacy in a genuine way. To achieve that authenticity, we brought in Sakshi, who captures the essence of young Indian women who are unstoppable, no matter where they are in life. 'Ab Dhoop Kya Rokegi' is an open challenge to the sun itself and to societal norms that hold women back from achieving their desires by keeping them indoors for the fear of getting tanned."