VLCC launches its summer campaign; encouraging people to shine in the sun with confidence

VLCC, has launched its latest campaign titled #AbDhoopKyaRokegi in partnership with DENTSU CREATIVE India . The campaign intends to instill confidence in individuals to face the sun with the help of the brand’s highly effective SPF 60 PA+++ sweat and water-resistant sunscreen gel crème.
The campaign film showcases the rigorous testing that the VLCC SPF60 sunscreen undergoes to ensure maximum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, even in extreme heat and sun. The brand has also brought on board Sakshi Chavan - an International Gold Medalist in 100m running, to reinforce the message of staying protected from the sun. In the film, Sakshi is seen in her real-life avatar, where her coach is pushing her limits during training. When asked about the need for protection from the sun in the scorching heat, Sakshi's coach confidently recommends VLCC SPF 60 sunscreen, which is water and sun resistant.
The multimedia campaign will have a strong presence on TV, digital platforms, activation, and retail. Following last year's impressive growth in the category, VLCC aims to make a mark with this 360-degree campaign that activates all relevant touchpoints to influence both consumers and trade.
Puneet Gulati, Group CMO, VLCC said, “As a brand, we at VLCC have always believed in empowering every individual to achieve their full potential and be unstoppable. This ad film featuring Sakshi, a talented runner who knows the power of sunscreen, is a reflection of our commitment to this belief. It is not just about protecting the skin from harmful UV rays, but about the unstoppable pursuit of one’s passions. We hope that this ad film inspires everyone everywhere to take charge of their lives and be unstoppable."
Ujjwal Anand, managing partner, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, "We wanted to move away from the typical portrayal of women in the category, which often focuses solely on the beauty quotient of sunscreen protection. Instead, we aimed for authenticity and wanted to emphasize the core benefit of sunscreen in an inspiring way. From the beginning, it was clear to us that we wanted to use real-life women who inspire their whole generation. Our goal was to change the narrative and focus on protection and efficacy in a genuine way. To achieve that authenticity, we brought in Sakshi, who captures the essence of young Indian women who are unstoppable, no matter where they are in life. 'Ab Dhoop Kya Rokegi' is an open challenge to the sun itself and to societal norms that hold women back from achieving their desires by keeping them indoors for the fear of getting tanned."