VML reimagines ‘Breathless’ for Tirupati Edible Oils’ festive campaign

VML India, WPP’s marketing transformation company, has launched a festive campaign for Tirupati Edible Oils by NK Proteins. The campaign features a reimagined version of Shankar Mahadevan’s iconic track Breathless, now sung by his son Siddharth Mahadevan.

As the festive season begins across India, food takes centre stage — from endless rounds of snacks and sweets to hearty family meals. But indulgence often comes with guilt. The hesitation before reaching for another samosa or jalebi usually stems from health concerns, turning moments of joy into self-restraint.

Tirupati Edible Oils aims to change that narrative with its promise of making every festival happy and healthy. Fortified with essential vitamins and nutrients, the brand’s oils are positioned as making festive favourites lighter and guilt-free, allowing families to enjoy their celebrations without compromise.

To bring this message alive, VML has reimagined Breathless as a fast-paced, high-energy anthem that takes viewers on a non-stop culinary trail. The rendition by Siddharth Mahadevan captures the joy of festive indulgence — made healthier with Tirupati Edible Oils.

Shaileen Patel, General Manager - Business Development & Marcom, NK Proteins, said, “Festivals offer a powerful opportunity to connect with families when they are most emotionally engaged, and this campaign captures that spirit beautifully. By reimagining ‘Breathless’, we’re celebrating the joy of non-stop festive feasting, made healthier with Tirupati. After all, Har Tyohar Healthy Happy, Jab Tel Ho Tirupati. This film brings that promise to life with emotion, energy, and authenticity.”

Babita Baruah, CEO - VML India, said, “At VML, we value partnerships rooted in trust and shared purpose. Our association with NK Proteins on the festive campaign of Tirupati Edible Oils is a perfect example of that. Together, we’ve crafted a story that celebrates family, food and wellbeing — a creative idea that connects emotionally and encourages healthier celebrations.”

The film Breathless has been rolled out to mark the start of the festive season. Through vibrant storytelling and a relatable insight, the campaign positions Tirupati Edible Oils as not just a cooking essential but a trusted partner in making every festival healthy, happy and truly never-ending.

Film Credits:

Client – NK Proteins Pvt. Ltd.

Brand – Tirupati Edible Oils

Agency – VML India

Production House – Hogarth Worldwide

Managing Director, NK Proteins – Priyam Patel

General Manager, Business Development & Marcom – Shaileen Patel

Brand Team – Umedsinh Solanki & Vivek Bhatt

Agency Leadership – Vijay Jacob Parakkal

National Creative Director – Arjun Mukherjee

Creative Team – Moeinuk Sengupta, Kaushik Roy, Sumit Das, Pritha Ghosh, Anirban Sengupta, Ananyo Banerjee, Bodhisattwa Banerjee

Account Management – Soumya Chattopadhyay, Arko Majumdar, Arighna Goswami, Araghni Banerjee

Account Planning – Ayan Banik & Antara Dey

Director – Alok Kulkarni

Singer – Siddharth Mahadevan

Music Director – Aman Pant

Producers – Meherzad Contractor, Ashish Nandal, Riddho Roy