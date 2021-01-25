VMLY&R Commerce Encompass launches with strength in India

“I am very excited by the opportunities that we will have ahead and am looking forward to partnering with Anil Nair and the VMLY&R teams in India on our steps forward. 2021 promises to be a very interesting and exciting time for our company. Our focus will remain on building and scaling our Rural and Retail Practice while we continue to evolve the Experiential practice. Being part of VMLY&R allows us to fast track the evolution of our commerce offering and helps create an unbeatable proposition for clients”, added Ranjit Raina, Group Chief Executive Officer, VMLY&R COMMERCE ENCOMPASS.