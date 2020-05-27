VMLY&R INDIA appointed digital AOR for COLGATE-PALMOLIVE

Colgate-Palmolive is a brand with tremendous equity in India, and VMLY&R will be focused on making the brand thrive in its connected consumer ecosystem. In contemporising its appeal amongst emerging consumer segments and through ever-emerging touchpoints. Helping the brand become more conversational and in the moment. VMLY&R’s positioning of itself as a Brand Experience Agency will see it manifest these connected experiences with the help of real-time data and a layer of intuitive live creativity.