"Vocal for local won't make impact unless products are truly Indian": Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy

“The thought was that there’s a child inside most adults that wants to break out – so the idea was to unshackle the child within you. Children loved the fact that adults wanted to make a mickey out of themselves, and adults loved the fact that they were now free to act childish and do the things they felt like doing,” added Pandey. He admits that he knew he was sitting on a good thing, but the stamp of greatness is one given by the audience – and one he wasn’t expecting for this pitch.