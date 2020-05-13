Vogo partners with Leo Burnett Orchard to build personal mobility market in India

“At Vogo, we truly believe that this is the inflection point for personal mobility solutions like ours and are building new products to ensure safe, reliable commute for all consumers – be it office commute, leisure or errands. In a post lockdown world, brand trust and salience are both key competitive advantages. Given the unique and heightened relevance of our service in these times, we looked for a partner that understands how to build new markets. In Leo Burnett Orchard, we found the perfect fit. We are very excited to work with them in the long term on seizing the opportunity in personal mobility. Their deep experience in building some of the most beloved brands in India is a key advantage as we set off to build India’s best and most reliable personal mobility brand.” said Anand Ayyadurai, Chief Executive Officer, Vogo