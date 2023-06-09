Volini launches a TV campaign aimed at challenging the conventional use of home remedies

The new Volini TV campaign, “Dard Ke Nuskhe Anek, Ilaaj Ek” aims to educate and empower individuals by showcasing the transformative benefits of Volini Pain Relief Gel & Spray over commonly used ‘Nushke’.
Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, announced the launch of a new TV campaign for Volini.
The new Volini TV campaign, “Dard Ke Nuskhe Anek, Ilaaj Ek” aims to educate and empower individuals by showcasing the transformative benefits of Volini Pain Relief Gel & Spray over commonly used ‘Nushke’. The cost of pain is not just physiological but also economical in terms of missed work days and healthcare cost. About 79% of workers admit they are less productive when in pain. The campaign has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.
"We are excited to challenge the status quo and present a new perspective for pain relief with Volini," said Vidhi Shanghvi, Head - Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare. "One-third of the world’s population is in pain every day. Pain impacts one’s career, quality of life and may indirectly lead to other health conditions. Through the new Volini campaign, we aim to empower individuals by educating them about the advancements in pain management. Our scientifically-proven products offer a reliable and effective alternative to home remedies, allowing people to regain control of their lives from pain, faster.”
Harnessing the power of science and innovation, Volini offers 2 times faster recovery from pain as compared to home remedies*. Backed by extensive research, Volini’s unique formula combines best-in-class pain relief actives with deep penetrating action, that target the root cause of pain, providing a superior and long-lasting experience.
The campaign will be aired across major television networks. The brand will also actively engage with consumers through social media channels and other digital platforms, thereby fostering an open dialogue and sharing educational content related to pain relief.