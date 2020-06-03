Volini talks about the post-lockdown world in a new ad

It looks at it with hope and positivity and celebrates the resilience we've built while locked in.
India underwent one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to halt the spread of the virus. And in the last two months, we were forced indoors and had to figure out new ways to pass the time: taking up cooking, artwork, online courses, starting fitness channels online, and lots more.
But, now as the restrictions are relaxed, it's time to get back to the outside world. In a new ad, Volini, one of India's leading pain relief brands from Sun Pharma, talks about it. From readying yourself to go back to what you'll answer to "What did you do in the lockdown?" to skills we've picked up while lockded in and how we've grown stronger from this uncomfortable lockdown; the ad film says we've increased our residence. After all, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.
It's also one of the first ads we've seen that has spoken about the world after lockdown and also speaks about the lockdown in the past tense and not present.
Madhu Noorani, President, Lowe Lintas, the agency behind the campaign said “While the country was brought to a sudden standstill, we wanted to help people look at the bright side of things, make them proud about picking up new skills – no matter how small the skill or, how painful it was to learn it.
And while Volini as the brand helps us overcome our physical pain, we come out as stronger and better versions of ourselves having passed through this hardship. And now have newfound hope and abilities to take forward into our new world.”
Agency Credits:
Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
Creative: Madhu Noorani, Sanchita Sinha, Varsha Iyer, Jeet Singh
Planning: Anurag Prasad, Poonam Raichura
Account Management: Shantanu Sapre, Parikshit Shah, Sachin Sahu, Mansi Pandey
Production House: Conversation Films (Director: Arjun Chakradhar)
Producer: Nayan Sarmah