Volkswagen India extends ‘Styled to Wander’ to launch Virtus GT Line

Volkswagen India has unveiled the latest chapter of its Styled to Wander campaign that made its debut at the launch of the Taigun GT Line, this time featuring the recently launched Volkswagen Virtus GT Line.

Building on the success of the Taigun GT Line that was conceptualised to make the coveted ‘GT’ badge more accessible to customers; Volkswagen India launched the new Virtus GT Line, epitomising the sporty aspirations of customers who love driving a car with the quintessential sedan body style.

The extension of the Styled to Wander storyline brings a fresh perspective with the introduction of a mother’s carefree city exploration, juxtaposed against the earlier father-daughter bonding trip showcased in the Taigun GT Line film. The new campaign maintains the core theme of Styled to Wander, while highlighting the Virtus GT Line’s urban elegance and sporty enhancements.

Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Virtus GT Line represents the next step in Volkswagen’s commitment to delivering exhilarating performance with unmatched style. Through the ‘Styled to Wander’ campaign, we aim to bring the thrill and sophistication of our GT Line closer to more customers, while showcasing the versatility of the Virtus as a sedan that effortlessly blends urban elegance with sporty driving dynamics. With this latest chapter, we celebrate a broader, more inclusive expression of wanderlust—one that is every bit as bold and adventurous as the cars we build.”