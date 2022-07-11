Volkswagen launches a 360° campaign for ‘Virtus'

Volkswagen’s media agency, PHD India, further elevated the launch campaign via its 360-degree incisive approach, covering all vital media channels, and crafting an effective marketing strategy. PHD was tasked with building enthusiasm and maximizing outreach amongst its target audience to amplify the launch experience of Volkswagen Virtus. The campaign kick-started on a high note with the ‘French Window Innovation’ in India’s top-read newspaper, The Times of India. Garnering scores of impressions across the country, this large-canvas innovation delivered high-visibility engagement that today’s audiences desire and was augmented by high-impact roadblocks on leading business and news digital publications to maximize reach and frequency. The integrated campaign was further strengthened with an influencer marketing strategy featuring India’s leading mega influencers like Tamanaah Bhatia, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur, and more, perfectly encapsulating the essence of Virtus’ tagline - ‘Hello Goosebumps!’ through their own personal and professional journeys.