Volkswagen's tribute to Beetle garners buzz online

The newest ad film aims to highlight the company's move into electric vehicles. Even though EVs are not explicitly mentioned in the ad, there are references to the brand becoming more environmentally conscious. Throughout the ad, there are references to wind power and the closing tagline - 'Where one road ends, another begins' appears to be an attempt for the brand to move forward. This reference to sustainability is important, considering that Volkswagen was embroiled in controversy in 2015. VW was accused of installing devices on the vehicles that allowed them to evade emissions testing. The EV push for VW appears to be an attempt to recapture credibility in the wake of the reputation it lost because of the scandal.