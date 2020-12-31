Voltas Beko offers to takeover our household chores in 2021

Voltas positions its washing machine, dishwasher and microwave oven as a solution to washing clothes, doing dishes and baking cakes respectively.
Voltas Beko’s (VoltBek) latest campaign ‘Live Your Resolution’ positions the brand (and its appliances) that offer liberation from daily household chores for every family. The digital focused short films shot in the vertical format highlight three need-to-do situations – washing clothes, doing the dishes and messy baking.
The 20 seconders then go ahead and present Voltas’ washing machine, dishwasher and microwave oven as the solution to the mess.
The home appliances brand urges consumers to put their tiring experiences of 2020 behind and focus on their ‘resolutions’ for 2021.
Conceptualized by Interactive Avenues Gurgaon, a Reprise Network company, the films use slice-of-life insights people can relate with, asking them to skip their struggles with Voltas Beko and spend more time on the things they enjoy.
CREDITS:
Conceptualisation and scripting agency: Interactive avenues
Senior Vice President: Abbhishek Chadha
Team Leads: Gokul Pillai and Ameya Desai
Team members (Creative): Kaustubh Yadav, Ashutosh Goswami, Varun Tomar, Pradeep Arya
Servicing lead: Parul Oberoi
Production house: Prime focus, director - Prerna Kapur