Voltas Beko urges families to share responsibilities equally at home

Consumer Durables brand Voltas Beko’s new ad campaign ‘#GharSabkaZimmedariSabki’ is an attempt to debunk the age old beliefs that women are responsible for looking after every aspect of the household.
Based on a modern Indian family set up, the film shows a boy, a son, sharing doing household work usually associated with the mother. This digital video is conceptualized by Voltas Beko and Momspresso, a content platform for mothers.
Only last year, the brand was at the receiving end of severe social media bashing for one of its ad films. The film and ithe campaign #TestedByRealMoms, had associated dishwashers and the job of washing dishes only with mothers. The woke stature of the brand for its 2020 Women's Day campaign is a significant comeback.
Speaking about the campaign, Jayant Balan, CEO, Voltas Beko, said, “We need to break stereotypes, and sharing responsibilities equally amongst family members, goes a long way in supporting women achieve their professional and personal aspirations. Our technologically superior, easy to use, energy-efficient home appliances, specially designed for Indian households, make daily chores easier for every family member. As always, true to our brand promise, we remain committed to offering ‘Made for India products – Tested by Real Moms.”
Parul Ohri, chief editor, Momspresso India, said “Every one of us would have been on either side of the table here - maybe the mother taking on a disproportionate part of household responsibilities or a family member who has never really questioned why this is so. Even if they have domestic help to share the physical doing, women are the ones also taking on the mental load of running the household - the never-ending to-do lists, anticipating needs, the continuous planning and preparation. This notion that household chores are the responsibility of women, mostly the mother, is so deeply ingrained that it needs to be called out and challenged, only then will the stereotype be broken. Our film does exactly that in a gentle yet direct way, with the young boy taking the lead in walking the talk of #GharSabkaZimmedariSabki.”