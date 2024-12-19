Voltas brings back Murthy in new All-Weather winter campaign

Voltas, part of TATA, has revived its All-Weather winter campaign in North India, focusing on digital platforms and radio to promote its All-Weather Hot and Cold AC.

The campaign film highlights 'Voltas All-Weather Hot & Cold ACs' as a year-round solution, focusing on intelligent heating for extreme winters, active dehumidification for monsoons, and moisture control for winter comfort. The product offers uniform heating and greater energy efficiency compared to traditional room heaters

Commenting on the campaign, Deba Ghoshal, head of marketing, Voltas, said, “With the reintroduction of our favourite protagonist, Murthy, during the launch of our Smart Air AC campaign earlier this year; we thought now is the best time to reintroduce our All- Weather campaign, this winter. Voltas has the highest brand equity in the cooling and comfort space, and leads the market in ACs. By combining innovation and consumer-centric benefits, Voltas has always redefined comfort while ensuring a smarter and more energy-efficient choice for its customers. This campaign not only underlines the versatility of Voltas All-Weather ACs but also demonstrates the brand's commitment to addressing seasonal needs with superior technology, in an interesting manner.”

Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North), spoke about the campaign and said, “After a long sabbatical, this year Murthy came back in a refreshing summer campaign that propelled Voltas' brand growth to new heights. But what was equally joyous was to see how much people had missed Murthy. Everyone started remembering all the Murthy stories from the past. So as a treat to our consumers, and on very popular demand, we’re bring bringing them back.”