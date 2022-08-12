Voltas launches #HumseDeshKiPehchaan campaign

The "#HumseDeshKiPehchaan" film is inspired by the undying spirit of over 300 million blue-collar workers in India. Being the backbone of the nation’s economy, these ground-level warriors are the driving force to keep the nation up and running. With this film, Voltas has aimed to capture the spirit of the front-runners and their journey with Voltas in making them self-reliant and ready for the future. The film gives voice to the blue-collar worker community who have been tirelessly working towards skilling themselves to a steady journey of being ‘Atmanirbhar’, making India stronger than ever.