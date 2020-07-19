Voltas releases India's first dishwasher ad, shot in lockdown

Technology helped produce this film and bring it together while still being under lockdown. It was shot on the actors’ own phones, with the director calling the shots over a video call.

Jayant Balan, SVP and CEO, Voltas Beko, says that due to the lockdown in several parts of the country, there were some obvious logistical and social distancing restrictions. It meant that the video had to be shot individually at every actor’s house, with extreme guidance from the director bringing this whole thing to fruition.