Voltas unveils 'Shor Kam, Kaam Zyada' campaign to promote the new Voltas SmartAir AC series

The company reintroduces Murthy to showcase the AC's efficiency and silence, with its tagline capturing its essence.
Voltas, a cooling products and AC brand, from the house of TATA, has launched its summer campaign titled 'Shor Kam, Kaam Zyada' to promote the company's new Voltas SmartAir AC series. The campaign was created keeping the consumer insights, which voted for connectivity, comfort and convenience as the main drivers for their AC purchase.
The Voltas SmartAir AC is a 'Super Silent' AC, with a sleep mode and IoT connectivity. The campaign is intended to emphasise the AC's 'Super Silent' feature nostalgically. This air conditioner is developed to give cooling, convenience, and comfort to the user through its operations, which provides adaptive cooling as per the changing body temperature of people sleeping in the room.
The range also includes add-on features such as temperature control via smartphones (once connected to the Voltas Smart App or through Amazon Alexa or Google Homes).
Voltas has reintroduced protagonist Murthy in a new campaign. Murthy, with his calm persona and his witty dialogues, has returned to promote Voltas' latest line of SmartAir ACs, which feature super-silent operation, a sleep mode, and an IoT-enabled design.
The campaign features Murthy keeping his cool when faced with his chatty brother-in-law, emphasising the contrast between him and the noiseless efficiency of Voltas ACs. The tagline 'Shor Kam, Kaam Zyaada' catches the core of the campaign and delivers the message without creating a fuss. The campaign revolves around two advertisements, with Murthy's charm taking center stage alongside Voltas' SmartAir ACs.
Commenting on the campaign, Deba Ghoshal, VP & head of marketing, Voltas, said, “Yes he is back! Quietly and effortlessly like our new product offering. And this time, more witty, more sharper and more contemporary. Check out our teasers to get an idea of what is planned ahead for this summer. Voltas ACs have always been a popular and a leading choice among consumers, and over the past decade, Murthy has become synonymous with the brand. However, this time it’s all about being smart, yet silent – Shor Kam, Kaam Zyada!"
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) says, “Bringing back Murthy felt natural - given the fact that Voltas and Murthy have always clicked and Murthy’s witty aura left a lasting impression last time around. With Summers approaching at warp speed and Murthy’s chatterbox brother-in-law ready to turn up the heat, the campaign seemed like a perfect way to break the ice.”
The campaign, besides being on television and digital, will find its way across various print, radio and OOH opportunities this summer.
For its tactical campaign, Voltas offers a variety of consumer finance programs like cashback offers, zero down payment, extended warranties, and other incentives like fixed EMI, to make the products more affordable, and lower the barriers to adoption.