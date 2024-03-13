Voltas unveils 'Shor Kam, Kaam Zyada' campaign to promote the new Voltas SmartAir AC series

Commenting on the campaign, Deba Ghoshal, VP & head of marketing, Voltas, said, “Yes he is back! Quietly and effortlessly like our new product offering. And this time, more witty, more sharper and more contemporary. Check out our teasers to get an idea of what is planned ahead for this summer. Voltas ACs have always been a popular and a leading choice among consumers, and over the past decade, Murthy has become synonymous with the brand. However, this time it’s all about being smart, yet silent – Shor Kam, Kaam Zyada!"