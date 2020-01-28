VOLUME to manage the creative mandate of Geetanjali Salon

After an intensely contested multi-agency pitch, VOLUME has bagged the creative mandate of Geetanjali Salon. It is the most trusted and go-to brand in the makeover industry and Geetanjali Salon is the leading brand in the category in India. The account will be serviced out of the agency’s New Delhi office.
VOLUME will be providing full-service responsibilities which includes advertising, strategic way forward and digital initiatives.
Confirming the appointment of VOLUME as their creative agency, Sumit Israni, creative director, Geetanjali Salon said: “It will be a delight to be working with VOLUME and we very much excited to be associated with them. They bring on board their valuable strategic insights on brand building through marketing communication which would be of much value.”
On winning the mandate, he said: “Geetanjali Salon is a leading salon chain and we are delighted that our ideas matched and we came on the same ground as far as our creative and brand growth vision is concerned. In the coming months we are planning to expand with more high-class salon across the country. We are pretty sure that they will achieve the brand vision and goals we have set with the right timings.”