VOLUME wins national creative mandate for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
In a highly competitive multi-agency pitch, VOLUME has been onboarded as the India agency for the globally acclaimed coffee and tea exponent, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. This strategic partnership will see VOLUME take on the role of Creative and Digital Partner for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
With its origins in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, captivating enthusiasts worldwide. The agency will be focusing on the creative and digital strategy for the brand, putting it further on the Indian map.
Ranjit Talwar, commercial director of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf India, expressed, “We are delighted to have VOLUME on board as our India Agency. India being an important and emerging market, it is a great opportunity to showcase consumers of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf experience.”
Rakesh Krishnotula, creative head of VOLUME said, “The team is excited and thrilled to work for a brand that has a legacy and league of its own. We look forward to creating great work for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for the brand to put The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf experience across the Indian market. "