Volvo appoints IPG's Initiative as global media agency

Volvo has selected Initiative, an agency under the Interpublic Group (IPG), to manage its global media account, following a competitive review handled by MediaSense. The account is estimated to be worth $500 million.

Advertisment

The company has decided to part ways with WPP's Mindshare, ending a partnership that spanned over 20 years. The automaker has now chosen Initiative to handle its global media planning and buying. However, the new arrangement excludes China, where Volvo will continue operating with its existing media partners.

Initiative’s recent win of Volvo’s global media account comes on the heels of a significant development for its parent company, IPG. The announcement follows news of IPG being acquired by Omnicom.