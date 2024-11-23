Volvo’s old 'pro-family' ad wins praise as Jaguar’s new campaign fails

A two-month-old Volvo ad has become the buzz on the internet after Jaguar's rebrand exercise was faced with criticism. Netizens are appreciating the ad for its 'pro-family' values while the other luxury car maker is being dubbed as 'woke'.

The three-minute, 46-second ad, filmed by Oscar-winning cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema—renowned for his work on Christopher Nolan films like Oppenheimer and Interstellar, highlights the safety features of the company's recent offering, the fully electric SUV, the EX90.

"Designed to be the safest Volvo car ever made. For life," the ad says.

The story begins with a couple sharing a meaningful glance, followed by a gentle forehead kiss. The weight of the moment is palpable even before a word is spoken. She’s pregnant, and they’re about to share the news with his mother. A heartfelt narrative unfolds encapsulating emotions familiar to many parents yet often left unspoken—the fear, the hope, and the profound responsibility of nurturing a new life in an unpredictable world.

The soon-to-be father opens up to his mother about his fears. He’s scared of everything—sleepless nights, the weight of responsibility, and the life-altering journey ahead. The moment resonates deeply as it is a universal feeling. It is a feeling that every first-time parent goes through. There’s always that moment when the magnitude of it all feels overwhelming.

However, there is reassurance—the much-needed 'village' to raise the child, the unwavering love and support of family. “We’re going to help with all that,” his mom says, offering a simple yet powerful promise.

Volvo has built a strong reputation over the years for its emphasis on safety and reliability. The latest ad embraces all these qualities. The ad beautifully portrays the heartfelt journey of a first-time father, sharing his hopes and fears as he raises his daughter. It takes viewers through key milestones of her life, from her birth to adulthood.

It distinguishes itself with its emotional depth and remarkable ability to captivate viewers—an uncommon feat for longer advertising formats. Social media is abuzz with praise for its poignant storytelling, relatability, and authenticity, with many applauding it as a refreshing take on automotive marketing.

Many are comparing it to the messaging in Jaguar's new "Copy Nothing" ad, which is designed to appeal to younger, trend-focused audiences. The luxury automaker introduced a sleek minimalist logo alongside a marketing campaign featuring a diverse cast of models dressed in bold, techno-inspired outfits, reflecting the brand's modern and progressive aesthetic. The launch did not feature any of Jaguar's iconic luxury vehicles.