VOX unveils new ad formats to elevate brand engagement

VOX, an AI-driven contextual advertiser, announces the launch of its latest packages, designed to meet the evolving needs of brands seeking eye-catching, non-intrusive ad placements. The new format package combines the power of in-image ad formats and innovative features to drive stronger engagement and deliver top-performing metrics for brand campaigns.

Advertisment

VOX now offers an expanded range of in-image formats with over 10 mechanics ranging from classic to innovative and non-standard options. This diversity provides a wide array of choices, allowing brands and agencies to select packages that align perfectly with their objectives—from optimal pricing to maximum visibility.

VOX is an AI-driven contextual marketing suite powered by proprietary Semantica 360° technology and advanced Computer Vision. It analyses images, videos, and text to fully understand content context, ensuring ad placements align seamlessly with user intent. This technology enables advertisers to deliver vibrant creatives enhanced with custom special effects, maximising visibility.

VOX advertising formats are integrated into the content of popular websites, ensuring optimal placement at focal points—right at the center of the screen. The ad placements empower brands to showcase their messages on premium inventory with impact.

The new packages make premium in-image placements accessible on leading platforms, elevating brand visibility and creating standout campaign moments. Clients who prioritise KPIs and have budget flexibility can leverage these packages for enhanced metrics and optimal user engagement, achieving their advertising goals with precision and efficiency.

"With our new VOX format packages, we’re bringing a premium approach to contextual marketing that meets the high standards of today's brands. These packages represent a significant advancement in digital ad solutions, delivering contextually relevant placements that break through the noise and drive measurable results," says Gandharv Sachdeva, country head, India, Hybrid.