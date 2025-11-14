VW India marks Children’s Day by revisiting early car memories

Volkswagen India’s Children’s Day campaign turns its attention to the early signs of automotive interest that often appear long before anyone gets behind the wheel. The initiative reflects on the moments when children first connect with cars - through drawings, toys, and imagined races—and how those early experiences eventually inform a broader fascination with driving.

The campaign, developed by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, was released as a manifesto across leading automotive magazines and extended to radio listeners in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai, along with Spotify. Its intent is to prompt audiences to recall when their own connection with cars began.

At Volkswagen, employees added their own spark by sharing personal stories of when their love for driving began —from toy cars and sketchbooks to their first long drives —in a short video that rekindled memories and brought shared emotions to life.

By framing childhood memories as an entry point into automotive culture, the campaign positions Children’s Day as a moment to reflect on how early curiosity shapes long-term interest in cars.