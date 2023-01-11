VW’s new #SafeLikeAVolkswagen campaign turns home life situations into car safety features

The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group
German automotive maker, Volkswagen, has announced a new campaign - #SafeLikeAVolkswagen - to remind the road why the brand is the safest on it.
A car campaign with no car in it, #SafeLikeAVolkswagen leverages the brand’s affinity for simplicity and human storytelling through crisp, amusing home life metaphors for the safety features on every Volkswagen.
Conceptualised by the DDB Mudra Group, the clutter-breaking campaign is launched on the back of Volkswagen Taigun recently scoring a perfect five-star rating in Global NCAP’s crash tests. Taigun has become one of the first ever car models in India to achieve five stars, for both adult and child occupants' protection.
Abbey Thomas, head of marketing and PR, commented, “Safety is at the core of Brand Volkswagen. We build our cars with lots of emotion and passion, the same goes for our communication; emotional and light hearted. Together with our creative team, we hope to deliver this very important messaging on safety in an interesting and engaging manner to our consumers”.
Speaking on the work, Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “As a brand, Volkswagen has been built around human stories. It’s in the name of the brand itself. Therefore, we thought the best way to illustrate our safety features would be through examples of how we navigate our every day.”
#SafelikeaVolkswagen’s simple and fun narrative profoundly captures the emotional bond between humans and has garnered heavy viewership across social platforms.
Agency: DDB Mudra Group
Creative: Rahul Mathew, David Vaz, Shalmali Sawant, Alistair Pinto
Business: Nutan Sooda, Priyanka Yadav, Meghav Bhatt
Films: Rear Parking Sensor, Auto Coming Home lights, Electronic Stability Control, Auto hill hold, Rain Wiping Sensor
Production House: Dark Horse
Director: Shaanan Pereira
DOP: Party Sayani
Producer: Preeti Kalluri