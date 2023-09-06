W appoints Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador

The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women.
W, on-boarded famous Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership the brand prepares to launch its high-decibel festive campaign that beautifully merges the warmth of festivities with the spirit of modernity. The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and ‘Celebrate your story’.
Speaking about the association, Anushka Sharma said, "I am happy to be a part of the W for Woman family as a brand ambassador. The brand's ideology resonates with my beliefs and values. The brand celebrates the essence of every woman, her unique story, her convictions, her beliefs, her challenges and her wins. To me, W for Woman is the embodiment of a thinking woman’s brand, reflecting the modern woman who embraces her roots- a woman who is truly Indian at heart and global in her outlook.”
Anant Daga, managing director - TCNS Clothing Co Ltd., said, "Anushka’s vibrant persona and strong individuality perfectly complement the essence of the brand. Anushka epitomises the inspiring and accomplished modern woman, seamlessly transitioning through diverse roles, embodying the true spirit of the W woman. Our festive range, unveiled alongside this campaign, takes on a fresh identity- an all-new avatar. We are excited to have Anushka on board as the W woman.”
The specially curated Festive Collection by W includes its widest range of Anarkalis, Festive sets, dresses and lots more. It boasts of an exquisite array of fabrics, carefully selected to enhance the festive experience. From cotton lurex sets adorned with metallic gota trims to velvety textures with matte sequins, the collection offers a tactile journey through the opulence of the festive season. The incorporation of coloured zari weaves, mirror work, and intricate dori work with sequin highlights bring a rich and diverse palette of textures and embellishments.