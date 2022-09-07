W launches a new campaign ‘Be the same or Be W’

India’s leading women’s fashion brand - W, launched a mega-campaign ‘Be the Same or Be W’ showcasing its latest collection for the festive season. Carefully targeted towards W’s fashion-first audience, the campaign positions W as a go-to festive wear brand for women who believe in standing out instead of blending in. The digital-first campaign showcases distinct head-to-toe looks for various occasions that makes a W woman look differentiated in every setting. With this campaign, W is reaching out to all women out there and asking them to choose different, look different and celebrate being different.