W launches a new campaign ‘Be the same or Be W’

The campaign urges women to stand out from the crowd this festive season.
India’s leading women’s fashion brand - W, launched a mega-campaign ‘Be the Same or Be W’ showcasing its latest collection for the festive season. Carefully targeted towards W’s fashion-first audience, the campaign positions W as a go-to festive wear brand for women who believe in standing out instead of blending in. The digital-first campaign showcases distinct head-to-toe looks for various occasions that makes a W woman look differentiated in every setting. With this campaign, W is reaching out to all women out there and asking them to choose different, look different and celebrate being different.
W’s stylish Festive‘22 collection offers unique festive-fusion styles for the contemporary Indian woman. It features an exquisite Insta Saree – a one-piece modern avatar of the traditional saree for those who love to wear a saree, but want it to be hassle-free; Duo Dress - a fusion dress with a layered jacket or attached top for that edge around festivities and Kimono Jumpsuit - an all-in-one ensemble with versatile silhouette that blends fashion with functionality and is fit to wear for any occasion. The festive collection comes in vibrant hues of blues, reds, greens, pinks and earthy tones of greys.
Talking about the campaign, Anant Daga, managing director, TCNS Clothing Co Ltd. said, “At W we have always drawn insights from our consumers’ aspirations. This strategy has not only allowed us to be ahead of the fashion curve but also create industry leading styles that elevate occasion dressing. ‘Be the Same or Be W’ is a testament to our constant product innovation. This campaign is for the quintessential W woman, who believes in starting a trend instead of following one.”