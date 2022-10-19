Wagh Bakri brews “Pyar Wali Chai” campaign with new TVCs

Yogesh Shinde, senior VP Marketing, Wagh Bakri Tea Group shared, “Our insight was simple - that making chai is an act of love. The 3 shorties talk about 3 different relationships and how a slice-of-life moment around tea makes our message about relationships come alive. For the ‘Most trusted brand’ brief, our idea was that we all trust in someone to make the tea that makes our day, and Wagh Bakri is proud that all the tea-makers trust in the brand. For better campaign recall, this time we have casted well-known actors from Hindi film industry i.e. Divya Dutta, Darsheel Safary, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Anand Tiwari.”