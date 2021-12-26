Wakefit has Sumeet Vyas go on a tirade against “return to office”

Actor Sumeet Vyas, in this near four-and-a-half-minute video, is livid with the return of a new Coronavirus variant. He rues the lost years of ‘20 and ‘21 and how ‘22 seems to be heading the same way. His rant speaks to us because we too have emoted such thoughts in the past few years. But, I don’t think any of us did it while sitting on a bright yellow sofa.