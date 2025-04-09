Wakefit takes a swipe at the Kunal Kamra controversy

Wakefit's new ad, part of its Gaddagiri campaign, takes a humorous jab at the recent controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra and his alleged comments about the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The ad emphasises how a good night’s sleep can help individuals relax instead of reacting with outrage to differing views and jokes. As the brand’s CMO stated on social media while promoting the campaign, “What the world offers us is not in our control; how we react is. And sleep helps us create that superpower. So my friends, sleep tight, so there is no fight.”

In the advertisement, a stand-up comedy show is unexpectedly interrupted by several men dressed as political campaigners, startling both the comedian and the audience. However, the group soon settles down and enjoys the performance, diffusing the tension.

The advertisement suggests that the group was in a good mood because they had a good night's sleep on Wakefit mattresses, which prevented any outrage.

The ad cleverly references the real-life political drama involving Kunal Kamra and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which has escalated into a significant political and legal issue, attracting widespread media attention.

Kunal Kamra, known for his political satire, made remarks during a comedy show that allegedly targeted Eknath Shinde. Following this, some of his supporters reportedly vandalised Habitat Studio in Mumbai, where Kamra's performance was filmed. Multiple FIRs were filed against Kamra for defamation and public mischief, and the Mumbai Police summoned him for questioning. Some audience members from the show were also allegedly called in for questioning.

The Wakefit Gaddagiri series is a witty advertising campaign by the direct-to-consumer mattress and sleep solutions brand aimed at highlighting the effects of sleep deprivation on decision-making and behavior. The campaign often references pop culture moments and viral incidents to illustrate this message.

In the past, the series has humorously critiqued real-life events, such as the controversial job listing by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal that required candidates to pay ₹20 lakh with no salary for the first year, Poonam Pandey’s fake death stunt for cervical cancer awareness, and L&T Chairperson SN Subrahmanyan’s proposal for a 90-hour workweek.

The Gaddagiri campaign promotes Wakefit's products while also serving as a social commentary on modern work culture, marketing missteps, and cancel culture. By linking sleep deprivation to irrational behavior, it advocates for prioritizing rest in both personal and professional life.