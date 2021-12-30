Wakefit.co’s Qawwali tells 2021 ‘Tune Pel Diya’

The Shabba Khair Qawwali group was introduced last year at the end of 2020 with their first qawwali song, Bhaad Me Jaa 2020, which aimed to resonate with what people went through during the first wave of the Covid 19 pandemic. The videos are hosted on Wakefit.co’s branded content channel, Home Time. The channel attempts to publish topical content that is set in humorous and relatable storylines.