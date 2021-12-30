Wakefit.co’s Qawwali tells 2021 ‘Tune Pel Diya’

While there have been many ‘year-in-review’ videos this one stands out for its humorous take.
A year after Wakefit.co, the home and sleep solutions startup, asked 2020 to ‘Bhaad Mein Jaa’, it has released a new qawwali for 2021. Remembering the year for what it was, it tells ‘2021 Tune Pel Diya’.
While last year’s qawwali summed up everyone’s hope for 2021, this one reiterates how it has completely failed to stand up to our expectations. 2021 had its own share of a rollercoaster of events that have distinguished the year like nothing we have seen before.
The almost five-minute-long video takes us through the turbulent year again- from the deadly wave of the pandemic to the rollout of vaccines to rising pollution levels, contentious appraisals, rising fuel costs. The video encapsulates the highs and lows of 2021 and stresses that people should not lose their spirits.
The video also aims to deliver a dose of nostalgia with a touch of humour to make the 2021 recap funny as we are set to enter the New Year. The video was ideated and produced in partnership with Spring Marketing Capital and has already garnered 100k views on the Home Time channel within two days of the launch.
The Shabba Khair Qawwali group was introduced last year at the end of 2020 with their first qawwali song, Bhaad Me Jaa 2020, which aimed to resonate with what people went through during the first wave of the Covid 19 pandemic. The videos are hosted on Wakefit.co’s branded content channel, Home Time. The channel attempts to publish topical content that is set in humorous and relatable storylines.