Wakefit's new campaign takes a jab at Deepinder Goyal's chief of staff job listing

Wakefit, a direct-to-consumer sleep solutions brand, has launched a campaign that subtly pokes fun at Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's recent chief of staff (COS) job listing.

Advertisment

The listing garnered widespread attention online due to its unusual requirement: candidates would need to pay ₹20 lakh upfront instead of receiving a salary in the first year. Goyal described the role as providing "10x more learning than a two-year degree from a top management school."

The announcement, made last week, sparked widespread discussions. Goyal later retracted the offer, clarifying that the ₹20 lakh requirement was meant to serve as a filter for candidates seeking accelerated career growth. Within a day, approximately 18,000 applications were submitted.

Wakefit's campaign, titled #Gaddagiri, humorously satirises Deepinder Goyal's recent job listing for the Chief of Staff role at Zomato. The job description sought a candidate who is hungry for success, humble, has exceptional communication skills, and holds a PhD in curiosity.

In the campaign, Wakefit pokes fun at these qualities, highlighting the absurdity of the expectations.





Conceptualised by The New Thing, the ad promotes the importance of quality sleep with the tagline, “Lafda tab hota hai, jab tum barabar nahi sota” (trouble arises when you don’t get enough sleep), emphasising Wakefit’s mattress offerings. It suggests that such outlandish demands are only possible when one isn’t getting enough rest.

Kunal Dubey, chief marketing officer of Wakefit.co, explained the campaign's message: “At Wakefit.co, we believe poor decisions often result from an exhausted mind rather than bad intentions. Sleep deprivation can negatively affect relationships, careers, and society. Through #Gaddagiri, we aim to use humour to address the serious issue of sleep deprivation and encourage better sleep for improved decision-making.”