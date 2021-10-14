Walkaroo’s latest campaign flaunts its wide variety through brand ambassador Aamir Khan’s six avatars

Conceptualised and executed by Havas Creative Group India, the campaign includes six light-hearted films portraying the Bollywood star in different avatars.
Walkaroo, an Indian footwear brand, has launched its festive ad campaign to create brand awareness and encourage young consumers, who seek comfort and style at an affordable price, to explore its range. The campaign, titled ‘Walk More. Restless’, includes six films, featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in six different avatars. Through his fun and humorous avatars, the brand stresses on the variety of choices that Walkaroo offers to its consumers.
VKC Noushad, managing director, Walkaroo International, said, “We are excited to launch this fresh campaign with Aamir Khan. The campaign marries his constantly changing shades with the trendy and wide variety offered by Walkaroo, which includes 1,000-plus designs across gents, ladies and kids categories.”
Conceptualised and executed by Havas Creative Group India, the campaign portrays Khan in six different avatars, like a private detective, a career counsellor, a principal, a CBI officer, a doctor and a grandfather. The integrated campaign will be rolled out across television and social media channels.
So far, only two films have been released - Detective Dodo and investigation officer Srinavasan Vardhan.
Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said, “Today’s generation is always on their toes, forever moving, restless and edgy. For them, discontentment is the only form of contentment. We have conceptualised the films keeping in mind the young consumers, who are eager to try something new and are not afraid of experiments."
“The film encourages people to keep walking, and never let anything come between their aspirations and dreams. Through the creative interpretation, we have taken the brand thought of Be Restless literally and translated it into various situations that allowed us to showcase the variety and durability of the brand,” he added.
The brand had released an ad film with Khan in 2019 as well. It urged youngsters to keep moving, “kyunki chalta rahega toh kahin na kahin toh pahunch hi jayega”. (If you keep walking, you will reach somewhere.) In that film also, Khan portrays multiple humorous avatars.
Walkaroo is part of Kerala-based VKC Group and was launched in 2012. While the flagship VKC brand targets the bottom of the pyramid, Walkaroo is positioned as an affordable lifestyle brand for middle and higher-income consumers. During FY 20-21, Walkaroo achieved a turnover of over Rs 1,200 crore, and plans to achieve around Rs 1,800 core in FY 21-22.
The brand has a pan India-presence through over 500 dealers and reaches customers through its one lakh retail outlets. It also has an online presence through its own website and even through leading shopping portals, like Amazon and Flipkart.