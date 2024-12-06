Walmart reunites Lorelai and Luke from Gilmore Girls

Walmart, the U.S. retail giant, has surprised the fans of the early 2000s sitcom Gilmore Girls. A new holiday commercial starring Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson reprises their famed roles as Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes from the show, which ended in 2007 and had a reboot in 2017 on Netflix.

The ad begins with a view of the Gilmore Girls’ fictional town square covered in snow. Sean Gunn, who played Kirk Gleason and also worked at Walmart in the show, is seen carrying a large blue box printed with the Walmart logo across it. He delivers the box to Luke Danes.

That’s when Lorelai Gilmore enters the coffee shop saying the same first phrase that began the show in 2000. “Coffee, coffee, coffee, please,” she tells Dune. He then gifts Lorelai the signature Walmart box with a coffee machine inside. “You really shouldn’t have,” says the mother Gilmore to which Dune replies that she is running “his business dry.”

The ad ends with both Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes standing outside the cafe with the Walmart box in their hands. The ad has left the fans of the show excited and many of them are asking for the show to be revived. Some fans are even asking the makers to revive the show and for more such commercials centred around the show.