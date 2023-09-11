Walplast appoints digital agency Mind and Matter to enhance social media management

The agency will oversee all aspects of social media management, including content creation, community engagement, and analytics.
Walplast Products, a DryChem India Group Company and the third-largest manufacturer of wall putty in India has announced the appointment of Mind and Matter, an innovative digital marketing agency, to oversee its social media management.
Kaushal Mehta, managing director, commented on the partnership, stating, "Walplast is a respected and trusted name in the building materials industry. Our consumer brand, HomeSure, embodies trust, partnership, and innovation. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and upholding our brand values of progressiveness, reliability, responsiveness, agility and expertise. As we continue to innovate and expand, it is crucial that our social media platforms reflect the high standards we set for ourselves at Walplast. We believe that Mind and Matter, with their unique blend of creativity and strategy, will help us create a captivating digital presence that our consumers will love.”
Mind and Matter will undertake responsibility for developing and implementing a comprehensive social media strategy for Walplast. The agency will oversee all aspects of social media management, including content creation, community engagement, and analytics.
Surojit Nath, director of Mind & Matter, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to partner with a forward-thinking brand like Walplast. We understand the responsibility and expectations associated with this mandate, and we humbly look forward to meeting the faith and trust placed in us. Our team is prepared to bring a fresh perspective to their social media strategy. We are eager to create engaging and meaningful content that resonates with the Walplast community.”