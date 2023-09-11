Walplast appoints digital agency Mind and Matter to enhance social media management

Kaushal Mehta, managing director, commented on the partnership, stating, "Walplast is a respected and trusted name in the building materials industry. Our consumer brand, HomeSure, embodies trust, partnership, and innovation. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and upholding our brand values of progressiveness, reliability, responsiveness, agility and expertise. As we continue to innovate and expand, it is crucial that our social media platforms reflect the high standards we set for ourselves at Walplast. We believe that Mind and Matter, with their unique blend of creativity and strategy, will help us create a captivating digital presence that our consumers will love.”