Walplast unveils HomeSure TileEx 'Tile adhesives' in its latest campaign

Walplast is all set to launch its latest brand campaign introducing HomeSure TileEx 'Tile adhesives'. The tag-line of 'Chaar ikkon ka power packed tile solution', aims to enlighten the customer with the benefits of excellent adhesion, easy application, better accessibility and aqua – safe properties.
The videos released for the campaign weave a humorous narrative of the issues relating to tile adhesives, laying emphasis on the unique selling points, including the adhesion strength and water-resistant properties. The tile adhesive range caters to the needs of both seasoned applicators and masonry workers, guaranteeing a seamless and hassle-free tiling experience.
“HomeSure TileEx embodies the very essence of our brand ethos and dedication to delivering excellence in construction materials. We have listened to our customer voice and worked tirelessly to develop our tile adhesive range that combines strength, versatility and ease of use”, said, Kaushal Mehta, managing director, Walplast.
Aniruddha Sinha, senior vice president- marketing, CSR and business head, P2P division, Walplast, further added, “With our brand campaign unveiling HomeSure TileEx tile adhesives, we are introducing a unique brand that will resonate with our customers. This campaign reflects our dedication to delivering superior quality and value to our customers.”