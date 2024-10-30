Wamiqa Gabbi joins Softline by Rupa as new brand ambassador

Match It By Softline, a brand from the house of Rupa, is proud to unveil its latest campaign, 'Aren’t We All Girls?', which celebrates the modern Indian women. With this campaign, Softline announced Wamiqa Gabbi as its new brand ambassador.

The campaign features women dancing and singing to an anthem, united by a shared sense of empowerment. Their message is clear: "Aren’t we all girls?" – a statement of solidarity and celebration of womanhood.

Vikash Agarwal, director of Rupa and Company, commented: “India’s rise on the global stage is powered by its youth, and our young women are leading the way in every sphere of life. 'Match It by Softline' reflects the essence of this ‘Girl Power.’ We are delighted to collaborate with Wamiqa Gabbi, our new brand ambassador, whose style and energy perfectly complement the values of our brand. With our range of pants, leggings, palazzos, and tees, we’re confident that women will love the versatility and flair of our collection.”

Wamiqa Gabbi, the new brand ambassador of 'Match It by Softline', shared her excitement: “I’m thrilled to be part of this journey. Softline’s focus on comfort, style, and adaptability resonates with my own approach to fashion. It’s empowering to represent a brand that designs for the diverse needs of today’s women, offering both elegance and ease.”