“Want to cover lesser known aspects of Ramayana”: Megha Tata

We asked if it was the Network’s way of trying to increase the volume of Indian content available on the Discovery+ platform and Tata agreed. “From last year, we have increased it by 5 times already. We’ve never done so much original Indian content before. We did more original content in the last year than we have in the last 25 years of Discovery being in India. If we get new audiences on the back of this show, that would be fantastic but this is also to please our existing audience.”