“Want to shift needle to regional pride”: Puneet Das, Tata Tea, on UP, Delhi themed spots

During that time, speaking on the intent behind the re-launch, Sushant Dash, the then vice president, marketing, Tata Global Beverages, told afaqs! that there were two reasons behind the exercise. "First, the last two years have been difficult for the tea category, with tea prices in the auctions going up rapidly by up to 35-40 per cent. This, combined with inflation on sugar and milk, has resulted in a drop in consumption per household for the category as a whole. The category, which used to witness growth of three to four per cent a couple of years ago, grew by only one per cent last year; and Premium too felt the pressure. Also, for some time, the Premium brand has been riding on the message, 'Jaago Re'. Thus, to reinforce the message that Premium is still about quality to the consumer, the brand has been re-launched with a new message."